One Big Hit Good for Asheville Win
August 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
SPARTANBURG, SC - Beginning August baseball, the Asheville Tourists beat the Hub City Spartanburgers 3-2 at Fifth Third Park on Friday night.
Taking an early lead in the second, the Spartanburgers (50-49) walked in one before a hit-by-pitch made it 2-0.
The Tourists (43-55) took the lead in the sixth inning. Loading the bags with two outs, Tyler Whitaker doubled to left and cleared the bases, putting his team ahead 3-2.
Once with the lead, Colby Langford (W, 4-4), Hudson Leach, and Cody Tucker (Sv, 2) combined to shut down Hub City the rest of the way.
Gaining momentum with two straight wins, Asheville has lodged itself right back into the series. Tomorrow's affair starts at 6:35 p.m. ET, with a chance for the Tourists to gain an edge.
