Brewer & Banks Brilliant out of 'Pen as 'Clones Fall to 'Claws, 4-1

August 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite 4.0 combined scoreless relief innings from RHP Hoss Brewer and RHP Brett Banks, the Cyclones were topped at the hands of the BlueClaws on Friday night, 4-1. Brooklyn brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out, but CF A.J. Ewing would hit into a game-ending double play to end the ballgame.

Brewer chucked 2.2 innings of one-hit ball, while striking out four and walking none. Banks logged 2.0 perfect frames, facing the minimum six batters while striking out two in the process.

RHP Franklin Gomez made his High-A debut, taking the ball to start the game for Brooklyn. The 20-year-old, who had not allowed an earned run since June 27, gave up three runs, two earned, over 3.2 innings of work. The southpaw struck out four and walked two.

Jersey Shore got the scoring started against Gomez in the 2nd. DH Avery Owusu-Asiedu started the frame with a leadoff solo shot to left center. After a strikeout, walk and strikeout, a passed ball against C Ronald Hernandez moved the runner to second. From there, 3B Diego Gonzalez laced an RBI single to right field in his Jersey Shore debut.

The BlueClaws would tack on another in the 3rd. With a man on second and two down, Owusu-Asiedu clubbed an RBI double to left, making it a 3-0 ballgame.

Jersey Shore came back for more in the 5th. After 2B Aroon Escobar drew a walk to start the frame, he'd advance all the way to 3rd thanks to a stolen base and wild pitch. He'd then score on a sac fly from C Kehden Hettiger, extending the lead to 4-0.

Brooklyn spoiled the shutout with a run in the 8th. With a runner on third and two outs, Hernandez snapped out of a funk with a well placed infield single, scoring 2B Marco Vargas.

The 'Clones knocked on the door in the 9th, loading the bases with one out before Ewing hit into a 4-6-3 double play, giving BlueClaws RHP Andrew Baker his 2nd save of the series.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore return to action on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. RHP Noah Hall (5-4, 2.32 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones. He'll be opposed by RHP Casey Steward (3-10, 6.63 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.