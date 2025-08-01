Fourth Annual Renegades HOPE Week Begins Tuesday, August 5

August 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that their fourth annual edition of HOPE Week will commence on Tuesday, Aug. 5. HOPE Week will run from Aug. 5-9. The Renegades' participation in the Yankees' award-winning HOPE Week is presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

The Renegades' HOPE Week initiatives are focused on local organizations and groups making a positive impact on the lives of others. Each HOPE Week event includes a ticket fundraiser for the honored organization. A description of each day is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 5 - American Cancer Society

Event at Heritage Financial Park from 10:30 a.m. - Noon

About the event:

The event will feature a presentation about the American Cancer Society and highlight the Hope Lodge. Participants will pack little bags of love for Hope Lodge patients.

About American Cancer Society:

American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. They are improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. The American Cancer Society is the largest private funder of research and because of this there are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the US today.

More than just research, the American Cancer Society provides cost free services for patients and caregivers. A few of their programs include free lodging through their 31 Hope Lodge communities across the US, free rides to treatment through Road to Recovery, 24/7 cancer support and information through their National Cancer Information center that can be accessed by phone or web chat. Visit cancer.org to explore the many ways your American Cancer Society can help you and your loved one prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Purchase tickets for the American Cancer Society ticket fundraiser.

Wednesday, Aug. 6 - Project My Day, Inc.

Event at Project My Day, Inc. from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (674 NY-17K, Montgomery, N.Y. 12549)

About the event:

Participants will create celebration boxes for September birthdays.

About Project My Day, Inc.:

Project My Day, Inc. is a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Newburgh, New York. They believe every child should be recognized and deserves to celebrate important events in their life. Their mission is to bring JOY into the lives of children in foster care in Dutchess and Orange County, New York, by giving them gifts on their special day(s) (Birthdays, which include a celebration box, moving-up day, graduation, prom, just because they need something, etc.)

Purchase tickets for the Project My Day, Inc. fundraiser.

Thursday, Aug. 7 - Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

Event at HV Animal Rescue & Sanctuary from 11 a.m. - Noon (9 Barnes Dr., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603)

About the event:

Participants will tour the facility and enjoy dog time with the puppies, helping to socialize the animals.

About Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary:

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary (HVARS) is a 501c3 non-profit animal rescue, wildlife, rehabilitation center & low-cost vet service clinic. Their mission started when we felt there was such a need to be able to bring affordable vet care to their community. In 2011 they opened their first low cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinic as a mobile hospital. Weekly they ran clinics out of their local Petco's parking lot where people were able to come and receive vaccines and affordable spaying and neutering services. From there they saw how much their services impacted the community and how much they were needed.

In 2015 they opened their stationary hospital that they run out of to this day. They renovated an old barn on their founder's property and little by little made it ready to serve the community in so many ways. They are now a multi vet facility that offers everything from wellness clinics to more complex surgeries, dentals, x-rays, bloodwork and more. They are so happy to be able to offer all these services to their community and only wish to continue to grow. All of the money that comes through their clinic services is given right back to their animals that they take in, rescue, rehabilitate and adopt out. It is also used for the hundreds of wildlife they take in orphaned, injured, or misplaced every year.

Purchase tickets for the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary fundraiser.

Friday, Aug. 8 - Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

Event at Heritage Financial Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.

About the event:

The Renegades and Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley have teamed up to present the third annual Little Renegades night, with wish kids signed to one-day contracts to be Renegades for the day.

About Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley:

Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have received a wish are able to build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight critical illnesses. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to over 3,400 children in the community it serves. The Chapter's territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a Better Business Bureau Wise Alliance Accredited Charity, meeting the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 73% of all funds raised go to program services. To learn more and help the Hudson Valley Chapter grant 50 wishes this summer visit www.hudson.wish.org/summer.

Purchase tickets for the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley fundraiser.

Saturday, Aug. 9 - Beacon Elks #1493 Veterans Program

Event at Heritage Financial Park beginning from 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

About the event:

Participants will play a whiffle ball game on the field and participate in a Q&A and photo session with veterans.

About Beacon Elks #1493:

The Beacon Elks Lodge has proudly served the community for 101 years, upholding the values of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity. They are dedicated to supporting veterans, youth, and those in need through local outreach and charitable programs. Their lodge provides scholarships, hosts community events, and offers a welcoming space for fellowship and service. For over a century, they have worked to make a positive impact in Beacon and beyond. As Elks, they believe in giving back and building a stronger, more caring community for all.

Purchase tickets for Beacon Elks fundraiser.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK

Introduced in 2009 and embarking on its 15th edition in 2024 (including a pause in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic), the Yankees' HOPE Week initiative (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) is an ambitious, week-long, multi-faceted community outreach program undertaken by all players and employees within the Yankees organization. The initiative is rooted in the belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture.

At its core, HOPE Week is about people helping people. The one thing everybody has - no matter their background or financial situation - is time. By involving every one of the Major League Team's players and coaches, Manager Aaron Boone, General Manager Brian Cashman, and all minor league affiliates and front office staff during the celebration of HOPE Week, the Yankees send the message that everyone can give of themselves to make their community a better place.

Equally significant during HOPE Week is garnering publicity for highlighted causes and organizations. The greatest challenge facing many not-for-profits is generating interest, awareness and funding for their missions.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.