Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (60-37, 22-11) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (44-55, 14-20)

LHP Kyle Carr (4-5, 2.16 ERA) vs. LHP Alex Clemmey (6-4, 2.87 ERA)

Game 98 | Away Game 51 | Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m.

'GADES ARE HOT: With a doubleheader split on Friday, the Renegades are 18-6 in their last 24 games, sitting at 60-37 overall this season. They finished July 17-5 (.773), the best month for the team since August 1995 when the team went 22-6 (.786). The Renegades have taken five of six in three straight series this month, including series wins over Brooklyn, Asheville, and Rome.

FAREWELL, MY FRIENDS: With a flurry of action from the New York Yankees during the 2025 Trade Deadline, the Renegades said goodbye to four members of their roster. Pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz were the first to go, heading to Colorado on July 25. RHP Gage Ziehl was sent to Chicago-AL on Wednesday, and INF Parks Harber was dealt to San Francisco on Thursday night. Former 2025 Renegades INF Roc Riggio and LHP Ben Shields were also on the move at the deadline.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following the doubleheader split with Wilmington on Friday, Hudson Valley is 22-11 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.0 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 33 games remaining. With 17 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost three.

ORG STAR: Over his last 13 games, Dillon Lewis has gone 18-for-47 (.383) with 4 2Bs, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.104 OPS. His 11-game hitting streak in July was the second-longest of any Renegade this season. After a long ball on Wednesday, Lewis has 17 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is fifth in home runs. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 21 home runs in 24 games. That mark is tied for the best in the South Atlantic League, matching Greensboro's 21 long balls. Six Renegades have at least two home runs during the stretch, and ten players had at least one homer.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 18 hits in a dominant 13-6 victory over Wilmington on Tuesday. The 18 hits matched a season-high set back on April 26 against Asheville. Through their first 94 games, the Renegades have 25 games of 10 or more hits and 16 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 17 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

WEEKLY HONORS: On Monday, José Colmenares earned SAL Player of the Week honors for his performance July 22-27 against Rome. Colmenares is the fourth Renegades to win a weekly award this season, joining Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Jace Avina, and Alexander Vargas. During the week, Colmenares went 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.365 OPS. Over his last nine games, Colmenares is hitting .324 with 10 RBIs. In 21 July games, Colmenares had an .838 OPS.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.76) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.51 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 48 times this season in 97 games. This means that they have done so in 49% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 42-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 70% of their victories and just 16% of their losses.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 210-125 this season. They are outscoring opponents 64-23 in the seventh inning and 55-35 in the fifth inning.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .196 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .641. On Friday, Moylan had a 29-game on-base streak snapped. It was the longest in the South Atlantic League, and the longest on-base streak for any Renegades player since Ben Cowles in 2023. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .270/.365/.400 with 15 RBIs and an .765 OPS.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last 21 games, Castillo is slashing .307/.409/.480 with a .889 OPS. He has gone 23-for-75 at the plate, including four doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs. On Wednesday, Castillo was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, and a walk. He now has a team-leading 23 multi-hit games in 2025.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.98 ERA in 240.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks third in MiLB in ERA (0.76). Through 97 games, Hudson Valley starters have 543 punchouts in 490.2 innings, good for a 10 K/9 clip. Those 543 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, four punchouts behind Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 196 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his tremendous season on Sunday, tossing 4.2 one-run innings while inducing seven groundball outs. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run since June 15, throwing 33.2 innings since then. Carr has allowed one earned run or less across his last nine starts. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 0.72 in 50.1 innings, the third-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.16 is now the best in the South Atlantic League.

ONE MORE TIME: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. This is the final time these two teams will face off in 2025, after playing 24 times already this season. Wilmington has handed Hudson Valley their only two series losses of the season in the most recent matchups. Despite this, Hudson Valley still owns a 15-9 record overall against the Blue Rocks this season, after winning 11 of the first 12 contests in 2025. The Blue Rocks feature six top-30 prospects in the Nationals system, including No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana as a minor league rehabber.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.77 ERA through 97 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) and Pensacola (AA, MIA), who leads the way with a 2.59 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .188 opposing average, while striking out 400 batters in 347.2 innings. Across eight bullpen innings in Friday's doubleheader, the unit allowed no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. Geoff Gilbert has lowered his ERA from 5.56 on May 25 to 2.51 currently, having allowed just one run across his last 11 appearances.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.1 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .237 as a team with a .685 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 42 contests this season, and are 15-27.

NEXT MAN UP: After scheduled starter Griffin Herring was traded to the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon on July 25, the Renegades bullpen put together a masterful performance. Sebastian Keane, Hueston Morrill, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined to throw a one-hitter, the first for the Renegades since August 20, 2024 vs Wilmington. Three of the four pitchers all went at least 2.1 innings, and all four got at least five outs.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







