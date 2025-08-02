Drive Settle for Doubleheader Split with Dash, Fall Short in Game 1, Rally Late in Game 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greenville Drive (50-50) battled through a pair of tightly contested seven-inning games on Saturday night at Truist Stadium, dropping the opener 5-3 before bouncing back with a gritty 3-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (39-60) in Game 2 to secure a doubleheader split.

Game 1: Dash Strike Early, Hold Off Drive Rally in 5-3 Win

Winston-Salem capitalized on a wild opening frame and a costly error to post five first-inning runs and never looked back, holding off a persistent Greenville rally to win the first game of the twin bill, 5-3.

Greenville starter Brandon Clarke (0-2) struggled with command from the outset, lasting just two-thirds of an inning and allowing five runs (three earned) on two hits, three walks, a hit batter, and a throwing error. A two-run single from Jackson Appel, an RBI groundout from Samuel Zavala, and run-scoring plays by Jacob Burke and Appel fueled the Dash's big inning.

The Drive chipped away over the next three frames. Albert Feliz got Greenville on the board in the second with an RBI single, and Nelly Taylor launched a solo home run in the third-his seventh of the season-to trim the deficit to 5-2. Taylor added an RBI double in the fifth, scoring Franklin Arias, who had doubled to lead off the inning.

Greenville brought the tying run to the plate in the fifth, but a critical base-running miscue halted the momentum. Taylor was picked off and caught stealing third to end the inning. Dash relievers Nick Altermatt (1-0) and Phil Fox (S, 5) combined to retire the final seven Drive batters.

Luis Cohen, Adam Smith, and Isaac Stebens turned in 5.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Drive, allowing just three hits while striking out eight. But the early damage proved too much to overcome.

Taylor finished 2-for-3 with a double, homer, and two RBIs to pace the Drive offense.

Game 2: Timely Hits and Strong Pitching Power Drive to 3-2 Victory

Game 2 saw the Drive flip the script, relying on sharp pitching and timely hitting to edge Winston-Salem 3-2 and earn the doubleheader split.

Greenville jumped out early again, as Nelly Taylor doubled to lead off the game and later scored on a throwing error by second baseman Ryan Burrowes. The Dash immediately answered with a run in the bottom of the first on a Samuel Zavala RBI double, but the Drive defense came through with a crucial double play-Taylor gunning out Zavala trying to stretch a double into a triple.

After three scoreless innings, the Drive broke the 1-1 tie in the fifth. A walk from Juan Montero and a double from Fraymi De Leon put runners on second and third. After a fielder's choice by Yophery Rodriguez plated the go-ahead run, Johanfran Garcia delivered a two-out RBI single to left-center to give Greenville a 3-1 lead.

That was all Blake Aita (3-3) would need. The lefty fired 6.1 strong innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight. His lone blemish came in the seventh when Lyle Miller-Green blasted his first home run of the season to cut the Drive's lead to 3-2.

After a missed catch error and a walk brought the winning run aboard, Jonathan Brand entered from the bullpen and held firm. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jeral Perez lifted a fly ball to right that Will Turner squeezed to end it and record his third save of the year.

What's Next

The Drive maintain a slim 3-2 lead in their six-game series with the Dash, with the finale set for Sunday at Truist Stadium. Greenville will look to close out the road trip above .500 and a potential second place division tie before returning to Fluor Field next week.







