Wilmington Blanks Renegades Saturday

August 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, DE. (Aug. 2, 2025) - The Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-0 on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium. Kyle Carr allowed three runs in 6.2 innings, going six-or-more innings for the seventh time this season. The southpaw induced 10 groundball outs and struck out four. All three of the runs charged to Carr came in the seventh, and it is the first time he has allowed more than one earned run in a start since May 27. Both teams were held scoreless through the first six innings, as Carr and Blue Rocks starter Alex Clemmey shut down the opposition. Wilmington broke through against Carr in the seventh to take a 3-0 lead. Nate Rombach hit a leadoff solo home run to open the scoring. Then Marcus Brown singled and stole second, Cortland Lawson walked, and Gavin Dugas singled to load the bases. Brown scored on an Armando Cruz fielder's choice, and Lawson later came home on a wild pitch.

Chris Kean entered in relief of Carr and struck out all four batters he faced out of the bullpen. He has allowed just one earned run across his last seven appearances.

However, the Renegades were shut out for the second time in the last three games, recording just three hits against Blue Rocks pitching. They have scored two runs in their last 29 innings.

Hudson Valley concludes their season series with Wilmington on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Andrew Landry (1-1, 5.23) gets the start for the Renegades, while RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (0-1, 13.50) takes the mound for the Blue Rocks. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. An exciting week of promotions include Renegades Musical on August 6, Caribbean Night on August 7, and Halloween in August on August 10. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record: 60-38







