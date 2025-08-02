Serenity Now: BlueClaws Best Cyclones on Seinfeld Night, 7-4

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - SS Boston Baro and DH Corey Collins each collected a pair of hits, but the Jersey Shore BlueClaws spoiled the fun on Seinfeld Night, defeating the Brooklyn Cyclones, 7-4, in front of 6,640 fans on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

Scoreless through two innings, Brooklyn (14-21, 60-41) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third before erupting on offense in the bottom half of the frame. With one out, Baro reached on an infield single to short and advanced to second on a walk to CF Eli Serrano III. LF Yohairo Cuevas followed up with a run-scoring single to center, and 1B Ronald Hernandez added a sacrifice fly to center to put the Cyclones ahead 2-0.

Boston Baro doesn't STOP SHORT as he opens the scoring on a Yohairo Cuevas RBI single and the 'Clones lead 1-0 on Seinfeld Night.

However, Jersey Shore (18-16, 43-54) snatched the lead for good in the top of the fifth. RF Joel Dragoo smacked a leadoff single to right before a one-out single to 2B Aroon Escobar and a walk to C Kehden Hettiger loaded the bases. SS Bryan Rincon followed by cracking a game-tying, two-run double down the right-field line, knotting the score at two. A

Another walk reloaded the bags before a fly out to center pulled the 'Clones within an out of escape the jam. Yet, DH Raylin Heredia hammered the second pitch he saw down the left-field line for the second two-run two-base hit of the inning, putting the BlueClaws in front 4-2.

In the sixth, Jersey Shore added on. Dragoo worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before a strikeout and lineout to right, again, gave Brooklyn a chance to escape trouble. Hettiger denied the Cyclones that opportunity, ripping a 3-2 offering beyond the right-field fence for a two-run home run. The California native's eighth long ball of the season stretched Jersey Shore's edge to four, 6-2.

Brooklyn started to chip away in the sixth and seventh. The Cyclones loaded the bases in the sixth on three-straight one-out knocks from Hernandez, Collins, and RF Nick Roselli. With two out, C Vincent Perozo was drilled in the leg with a pitch to force in a run, yanking Brooklyn within three. An inning later, Baro started the frame with a double off the left-field wall, stole third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Serrano.

The BlueClaws took advantage of a defensive mistake to add to their lead in the ninth. Rincon smashed a one-out knock to right and swiped second base before coming home on an infield single and throwing error off the bat of LF Avery Owusu-Asiedu, increasing Jersey Shore's cushion back to three, 7-4.

In the ninth, Brooklyn put the leadoff man aboard with a single from 3B Jefrey De Los Santos, but a line drive unassisted double play to first squelched the rally, as Jersey Shore clinched the series victory with a 7-4 win.

Neither starter received a decision on Saturday. The Cyclones' RHP Noah Hall battled through 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking four, striking out six. RHP Casey Steward permitted two runs on three hits over 3.0 frames, walking two, and punching out five for the BlueClaws.

RHP Paxton Thompson (3-0) earned his third win of the season for the BlueClaws, permitting a run on three hits over 2.1 innings. RHP Saúl Teran earned his seventh save, posting 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk, striking out two.

Brooklyn's RHP Cristofer Gómez (0-1) suffered his first High-A defeat, yielding six runs on five hits in 1.2 innings with three walks and two punchouts.

The Cyclones will try and salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.55) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is projected to counter with RHP Braydon Tucker (2-3, 4.05). The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.







