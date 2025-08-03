Ewing's Three Hits Not Enough as Cyclones Fall in Extras, 3-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite 4.0 frames of one-run ball from RHP Brendan Girton, the Cyclones fell to the BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon, 3-1, in 11 innings. The defeat marked Brooklyn's 5th loss of the series. CF A.J. Ewing notched three hits in the loss.

Girton lowered his ERA on the year to 2.41. The only run the Oklahoma product surrendered was unearned. The righty gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out four.

RHP Saul Garcia and LHP Ryan Ammons also put together scoreless relief outings. Each arm logged 2.0 innings. Garcia gave up just one hit, struck out two and walked none. Ammons gave up two hits, struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Girton and RHP Braydon Tucker, Jersey Shore's starter, traded zeroes through the first three frames. The BlueClaws cracked the scoreboard in the 4th. After a pair of errors in the frame, 3B Trent Farquhar laced an RBI single up the middle, making it a 1-0 game.

Neither squad cracked the scoreboard again until the bottom of the 9th. With men on the corners and two down, 2B Colin Houck launched a sac fly to left field to tie the game. 3B Boston Baro was then caught stealing at 2nd to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, both Jersey Shore and Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 and failed to plate the automatic runner.

The top of the 11th saw the BlueClaws reclaim the lead. A groundout to start the frame advanced the automatic runner to 3rd. Following an intentional walk, 1B Bryson Ware grounded a ball through the left side to give Jersey Shore the lead. With men on the corners and one out, DH Pierce Bennett notched an RBI groundout to push the BlueClaws lead to 3-1.

Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 11th.

The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday, when they hit the road for Hudson Valley to begin a series with the Renegades. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. RHP Joel Diaz projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley's probable has yet to be announced.







