Blue Rocks Close out Hudson Valley Series with a 10-1 Loss

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks were knocked off by the Hudson Valley Renegades by a final score of 10-1 on Sunday, August 3, at Frawley Stadium. The loss drops Wilmington's record to 45-56.

Yoel Tejada Jr. took the mound for the 'Rocks, marking the first home start for the Nationals no.18 ranked prospect. Tejada Jr. ran into trouble in the second inning, giving up a two-run homer to Josh Moylan. Kiko Romero tacked on another run later in the inning when he hit a single to drive in Alexander Vargas.

Vargas added an RBI single of his own in the third inning, bringing home Coby Morales. Tejada Jr. rebounded to blank the Renegades in the next two innings, his final stat line reading five innings pitched while allowing four runs on five hits, three walks and striking out three batters.

Things unraveled in the sixth inning for the Blue Rocks. After Hudson Valley already scored two runs in the inning, Dillon Lewis unloaded on a ball hit to left field for a grand slam. The homer extended the lead to 10-0 and made it Lewis' ninth round-tripper of the season.

Wilmington's lone run came in the sixth inning off a Sam Petersen solo shot that hooked just inside of the left field foul pole. The center fielder has put together an impressive season since being promoted to Wilmington. After today's game, Petersen is sporting a .300 batting average to go along with a .900 OPS and six home runs.

The loss meant that the Blue Rocks dropped the six-game series to Hudson Valley, four games to two. Wilmington will look to get back on track when they hit the road to take on the Aberdeen IronBirds in a six-game series. The first matchup between the two teams will take place on Tuesday, August 5, where first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







