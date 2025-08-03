Gonzalez Shines in Series Clinching Win

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - With a 3-2 series lead heading into Sunday's series finale, the Spartanburgers turned to starter Jose Gonzalez. With seven scoreless innings, Gonzalez (W, 4-7) powered the Spartanburgers (21-15, 51-48) to a 3-2 win over the Tourists (14-21, 43-57). Hub City claimed the series, four games to two.

After stranding seven runners on base through the first six innings, Hub City's offense finally cashed in to take the lead. Dylan Dreiling and Gleider Figuereo provided the run-scoring base hits, and the Hub City bullpen hung on down the stretch to win the series.

Light rain caused a 30-minute delay to Sunday's contest and continued to fall throughout the game. Gonzalez showed no problems with the precipitation, tossing a perfect first three frames. Hub City got a runner to scoring position with one out in both the first and second innings against Asheville starter Derek True. The righty worked around the traffic and set down the side in order in the third.

With two outs in the fourth, Asheville got its first baserunners with a pair of singles. Gonzalez escaped the trouble with a strikeout. Gonzalez only allowed one more baserunner in the seventh, finishing the day with seven strikeouts through seven shutout innings.

After True finished four frames, Hudson Leach took over to toss a scoreless fifth inning. Alain Pena (L, 2-7) entered for the sixth inning. A two-out walk to Julian Brock proved no issues for the Tourists.

Quincy Scott led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and moved to second by evading a pickle when caught on a pickoff. Wady Mendez walked, so Casey Cook moved the two runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Dreiling smacked a double off the edge of left fielder Tyler Whitaker's glove to score both runners. Figuereo singled in Dreiling to give Hub City a 3-0 lead.

Adonis Villavicencio took over for Gonzalez in the eighth, and after a leadoff walk, rolled a double play and struck out Jack Blomgren to end the inning. The ninth wouldn't prove as easy. After a flyout and groundout on three pitches, Villavicencio walked three straight batters and was removed from the game. Jesus Gamez (S, 1) entered and walked two more, scoring two Asheville runs, before striking out Cristian Gonzalez looking to cap the ballgame.

The Spartanburgers head north for series with Jersey Shore and Brooklyn. First, the 'Burgers match up with the BlueClaws, the High-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







