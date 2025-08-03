Hot Rods Game Notes

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Early Bird Gets the Worm... Aberdeen set the tone early with two runs in the opening frame en route to a 6-0 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The Hot Rods mustered just five hits while starter Marcus Johnson tied a career-high with 10 punchouts across 6.0 innings.

Home Cooking... Over the past four seasons, the Hot Rods have been nearly unbeatable at home during six-game series. Bowling Green has just one six-game series loss at home since August of 2022, a stretch that spans 28 series. Its only loss was back in April against Greensboro, who boasted the second-best record in the Minor Leagues at the time. With the Hot Rods trailing 3-2 in the series to the IronBirds, a loss today would disrupt this stretch.

Return of the Mac... Making his series debut on Friday, Mac Horvath continued his tear against his former club. The former IronBird went 2-4 and crushed a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning on Friday. Through six games against Aderdeen this season, Horvath is hitting .391 with five homers (two grand slams), 14 RBIs and a 1.604 OPS. The 2023 Orioles draft pick garnered South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performance at Aberdeen back in May.

Free Passes at a Price... The Bowling Green pitching staff has walked the fewest hitters in the Minor League full-season circuit, issuing just 253 free passes over 861.1 innings. The next closest team is the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge (296). The Hot Rods also sport the fourth-best WHIP in the Minors (1.20).

Life in the Fast Lane... The Hot Rods are one of two Minor League clubs to feature four players with 29 or more stolen bases. Adrian Santana paces the team with 46 swiped bags, which ranks fourth in single-sea- son franchise history. Noah Myers sits second on Bowling Green with 31 bags on 32 attempts. He owns the highest stolen base percentage of any Minor Leaguer with 30 or more steals. Mac Horvath and Aidan Smith round out the foursome, with each collecting 29 steals on 33 attempts this season.

Gainey Grabs the Start... For the second time this series, Garrett Gainey gets the starting nod for Bowling Green. The southpaw has gone a career-high 5.0 innings in back-to-back starts. Over his last five appearances, he's allowed just two earned runs across 18.1 innings.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.