Renegades Win Sunday to Take Series

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a series victory with a dominant 10-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium on Sunday.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the second to take a 3-0 lead. A José Colmenares walk was followed by a Josh Moylan two-run home run to right, his fifth of the season. Alexander Vargas then tripled and scored on an RBI single by Kiko Romero.

In the third the Renegades tacked on another when Coby Morales walked and came home on an RBI single by Vargas to make it 4-0.

The Renegades exploded for six runs in the sixth to take a 10-0 lead. A Moylan single and pair of hit by pitches to Romero and John Cristino loaded the bases. Anthony Hall then drew a walk to force in Moylan, before an RBI single by Castillo brought home Romero. Dillon Lewis then launched a grand slam, his ninth homer with Hudson Valley and 18th in 2025 across all levels.

Lewis' grand slam was the sixth of the season for Hudson Valley, the most by the franchise since online records are available (2005-Present).

In the bottom of the sixth, Wilmington scored their lone run on a solo home run by Sam Petersen off Tyrone Yulie.

Yulie allowed just that one baserunner in two innings out of the bullpen, before Bryce Warrecker provided two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Hueston Morrill threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the 10-1 victory.

The outing was Morrill's 65th appearance as a member of the Renegades, tying Nelson Alvarez (2021-22) for the franchise record.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Tuesday's game is Strikeout Cancer Night. In collaboration with the New York Yankees, Hope Week presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union begins on Tuesday. It is also Baseball Bingo presented by PeopleUSA, with chances for fans to win prizes. Service Industry Members park for free. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

