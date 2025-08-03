Tourists Drop Series Finale to Spartanburgers

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - Closing out six games against the Hub City Spartanburgers at Fifth Third Park, the Asheville Tourists lost the Sunday contest 3-2, falling in four matchups throughout the week.

Bringing home the game's first runs in the seventh inning, the Spartanburgers (52-49) broke the scoreless affair with a two-run double and an RBI single.

The Tourists' (43-57) first hits didn't arrive until the fourth frame. Tyler Whitaker nabbed a knock in the seventh, but the offense fizzled quickly after any threats.

In the ninth, Hub City nearly blew the game after walking five men in the inning. Two runs scored, but the bases were eventually left loaded when a looking strikeout ended the day.

Starter Derek True struck out six through four innings. From the pen, Hudson Leach tossed a scoreless fifth before Alain Pena (L, 2-7) allowed all Hub City runs to close the game.

Coming back to McCormick Field, the Tourists have a tough week ahead as the Greensboro Grasshoppers stroll into town. Tuesday's first pitch to open the week is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.