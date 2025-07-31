Free Passes Send Tourists Back to Win Column

July 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - Although the Asheville Tourists only notched three hits on Thursday night at Fifth Third Park, they beat the Hub City Spartanburgers 7-1.

Asheville trailed 1-0 in the fourth when three walks, an error and a fielder's choice in which everyone was safe helped lead to a trio of Tourists (42-55) scoring.

During the seventh, the Spartanburgers (50-48) pitching surrendered another pair of walks and two hit-by-pitches to aid three more Asheville runs home.

In the ninth, Walker Janek homered in the final Asheville run with a solo blast. The only Hub City man to score came off Jean Pinto (W, 2-2), who was sharp through the first five innings.

From the pen, Railin Perez and Nick Swiney slammed the door for the win.

The Spartanburgers won the first two games of the series against the Tourists in their inaugural season before tonight. Game 4 of the saga kicks off August baseball and takes place tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.