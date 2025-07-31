Renegades-Blue Rocks Game Postponed

July 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE. - Thursday's regularly-scheduled game between the Wilmington Blue Rocks and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to inclement weather at Frawley Stadium.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday consisting of two seven-inning games. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:00, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 3:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, August 5 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. An exciting week of promotions include Renegades Musical on August 6, Caribbean Night on August 7, and Halloween in August on August 10. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.







