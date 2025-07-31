Renegades Game Notes

July 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (59-36, 21-10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (43-54, 13-19)

RHP Matt Keating (2-1, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Sthele (5-4, 4.16 ERA)

| Game 96 | Away Game 49 | Thursday, July 31, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Strikeout Cancer Night

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

'GADES ARE HOT: With a win on Wednesday, the Renegades are 17-5 (.773) in July, sitting at 59-36 overall this season. It is the best month for the team since August 1995, when the team went 22-6 (.786). The Renegades have now taken five of six in three straight series this month, including series wins over Brooklyn, Asheville, and Rome.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following Wednesday's victory over Wilmington, Hudson Valley is 21-10 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 35 games remaining. With 17 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost three.

ORG STAR: During a current 11-game hitting streak, Dillon Lewis has gone 18-for-41 (.439) with 4 2Bs, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.256 OPS. It is the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and is the second-longest of any Renegade this season. After a long ball on Wednesday, Lewis has 17 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is fifth in home runs, one behind Roc Riggio. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 18 hits in a dominant 13-6 victory over Wilmington on Tuesday. The 18 hits matched a season-high set back on April 26 against Asheville. Through their first 94 games, the Renegades have 25 games of 10 or more hits and 16 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 17 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

WEEKLY HONORS: On Monday, José Colmenares earned SAL Player of the Week honors for his performance July 22-27 against Rome. Colmenares is the fourth Renegades to win a weekly award this season, joining Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Jace Avina, and Alexander Vargas. During the week, Colmenares went 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.365 OPS. He has a built a current seven-game hitting streak, hitting .357 with 10 RBIs. In 21 July games, Colmenares has an .838 OPS.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 46 times this season in 95 games. This means that they have done so in 48% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 41-5 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 69% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.79) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.51 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display in the month of July, hitting 20 home runs in 22 games. That marks ranks second in the South Atlantic League, trailing only Greensboro with 21 long balls. Six Renegades had at least two home runs in the month, and nine players had at least one homer. The teams sits seventh in High-A in home runs during July.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .196 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .643. His current on-base streak of 28 games is the longest in the South Atlantic League, and the longest on-base streak of any Renegades player this season. During that stretch, Moylan has slashed .274/.367/.411 with 15 RBIs and an .778 OPS.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 209-125 this season. They are outscoring opponents 64-23 in the seventh inning and 54-35 in the fifth inning.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last nineteen games, Castillo is slashing .319/.427/.507 with a .934 OPS. He has gone 22-for-69 at the plate, including four doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs. On Wednesday, Castillo was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, and a walk. He now has a team-leading 23 multi-hit games in 2025.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.01 ERA in 232.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks third in MiLB in ERA (0.76). Through 95 games, Hudson Valley starters have 534 punchouts in 482.2 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 534 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, seven punchouts behind Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 194 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his tremendous season on Sunday, tossing 4.2 one-run innings while inducing seven groundball outs. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run since June 15, throwing 33.2 innings since then. Carr has allowed one earned run or less across his last nine starts. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 0.72 in 50.1 innings, the third-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.16 is now the best in the South Atlantic League.

NEXT MAN UP: After scheduled starter Griffin Herring was traded to the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon on July 25, the Renegades bullpen put together a masterful performance. Sebastian Keane, Hueston Morrill, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined to throw a one-hitter, the first for the Renegades since August 20, 2024 vs Wilmington. Three of the four pitchers all went at least 2.1 innings, and all four got at least five outs.

ONE MORE TIME: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. This is the final time these two teams will face off in 2025, after playing 24 times already this season. Wilmington has handed Hudson Valley their only two series losses of the season in the most recent matchups. Despite this, Hudson Valley still owns a 15-9 record overall against the Blue Rocks this season, after winning 11 of the first 12 contests in 2025. The Blue Rocks feature six top-30 prospects in the Nationals system, including No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana as a minor league rehabber.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.2 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .239 as a team with a .691 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 40 contests this season, and are 14-26.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins earlier this month, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.81 ERA through 95 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) and Pensacola (AA, MIA), who leads the way with a 2.59 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .189 opposing average, while striking out 397 batters in 342.2 innings. Geoff Gilbert has lowered his ERA from 5.56 on May 25 to 2.51 currently, having allowed just one run across his last 11 appearances.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.