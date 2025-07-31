Drive Blitzed by Dash in Thursday Night 8-2 Loss

July 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greenville Drive fell back to an even .500 on the season Thursday night, surrendering a steady stream of offense and aggressive baserunning in an 8-2 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium. Despite the setback, Greenville still leads the six-game series two games to one.

The Dash (38-59) wasted no time jumping on Drive starter Michael Sansone (2-3), plating two runs in the first inning on four hits, including an RBI single from Drake Logan, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. The early damage continued to mount, with Winston-Salem scoring in five of the first five innings, gradually building a lead the Drive couldn't overcome.

Greenville (49-49) briefly answered in the third, tying the game at 2-2. Fraymi De Leon singled and later scored on an RBI single by Antonio Anderson, and Yophery Rodriguez followed with a knock of his own to plate Nelly Taylor. But Winston-Salem quickly reclaimed control.

A messy bottom of the fourth against reliever Darvin Garcia unraveled Greenville's comeback hopes. After hitting two batters and allowing a bunt single, Garcia's wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Hudson White allowed Ryan Burrowes to score. A string of hits and steals followed, capped by T.J. McCants' sacrifice fly to push the Dash lead to 6-2.

Winston-Salem added single runs in the fifth and eighth, with Samuel Zavala leading the charge. The right fielder reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. He scored four of the Dash's eight runs.

The Dash were relentless on the basepaths, swiping seven bases, including three by Burrowes, while capitalizing on Greenville's defensive miscues. Garcia was tagged for four earned runs over 3.2 innings in relief, while Danny Kirwin allowed the final Dash run in the eighth.

Greenville had its chances but struggled in the clutch, going just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 men on base. De Leon led the offense with a 2-for-3 night, including a double, a walk, and a stolen base. Rodriguez and Hudson White each added two hits, but the lineup failed to produce after the third inning.

Dash starter Dylan Cumming (2-4) earned the win, limiting the Drive to two runs over five innings despite allowing seven hits. The Winston-Salem bullpen-Luke Bell and Jarold Rosado-held the Drive to just two hits over the final four innings.

The series resumes Friday night as Greenville looks to bounce back and reclaim the series momentum. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Truist Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.