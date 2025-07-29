National & World Series Champion JBJ Returns to GVL

One of the most celebrated and accomplished alumni in Drive history returns to Fluor Field during the next homestand, as Jackie Bradley Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday, August 8th as part of the Drive's yearlong 20th Anniversary celebration.

In addition to throwing out the game's first pitch, JBJ will do a meet and greet with Drive Ticket Plan Holders in the "Front Porch" from 5:30 PM to 6:15 PM, as well as with all fans on the concourse for the first two innings.

Prior to being selected as the 40th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, Bradley, Jr. guided the University of South Carolina Gamecocks to back-to-back College World Series Championships in 2010 and 2011.

During the Gamecocks first National Championship run, Bradley, Jr. batted .368 with 13 homer runs, 60 RBI and 56 runs scored. He then hit .345 during the College World Series, earning Most Outstanding Player honors.

Following the draft, Jackie reported to the short-season Lowell Spinners, where he appeared in 10 games. He finished the 2011 campaign with the Drive, and has the unique distinction of playing in more games at Fluor Field as a member of the Gamecocks - 5 - than he does with the Drive - 0, as all five games he played in were on the road.

Following an outstanding Spring Training in 2013, Bradley, Jr. broke camp with the Red Sox and was named their Opening Day leftfielder. He became the 24th alumni in franchise history to reach the big leagues when he made his debut on April 1st versus the New York Yankees.

Jackie became a Red Sox everyday starter midway through the 2015 season, and really came into a zone during the 2016 season. Between April 24th and May 25th of that season, he hit safely in 29 consecutive games, tying Johnny Damon for the fourth longest hitting streak in Red Sox history. He was named the American League's Player of the Month for May, and later selected to the All-Star Game.

He shined on the biggest stage during the 2018 season, as he was not only named a recipient of a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, but he was the MVP of the American League Championship Series versus the Astros. In Game 2 of the ALCS he collected three RBI, in Game 3 he blasted a clutch grand slam, and in Game 4 he added a two-run homer. The Red Sox would then go on to defeat the Dodgers in the World Series.

In addition to his time with the Red Sox, Bradley Jr. also had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, and New York Mets. Throughout his 11-year big league career he played in 1,182 games, hitting 109 homers with 449 RBI, 514 runs scored, and 839 hits.

Jackie now serves as college baseball analyst with the SEC Network and ESPN. He and his wife, Erin, have four children - two daughters Emerson (9) and Elle (3), and two sons, Jackie III (4), and Josiah (11 months).







