BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night Returns August 8th
July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night, where BlueClaws staff members sing some of your favorite songs as part of a night-long fundraiser for BlueClaws Charities, is set for Friday, August 8th, a night that includes Post-Game Fireworks!
How it Works
BlueClaws staff members will perform between innings. In support, fans can donate to BlueClaws Charities.
Last year, BlueClaws groundskeeper Steve Guertin was declared the winner, and he is back to defend his title!
How You Can Participate
In addition, to donating, fans can sing karaoke in the Sand Bar during the game with DJ Matt Sags.
There will be post-game fireworks too!
South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2025
- BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night Returns August 8th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- National & World Series Champion JBJ Returns to GVL - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night Returns August 8th
- Arnold Homers Twice, Claws Roll 13-3 on Sunday
- Claws, Rocks Split Saturday Double-Header from ShoreTown
- Line Dancing, Live Music in Sand Bar August 9th
- Friday's BlueClaws Game Postponed, Double-Header on Saturday at 5:35 PM