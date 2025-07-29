BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night Returns August 8th

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night, where BlueClaws staff members sing some of your favorite songs as part of a night-long fundraiser for BlueClaws Charities, is set for Friday, August 8th, a night that includes Post-Game Fireworks!

How it Works

BlueClaws staff members will perform between innings. In support, fans can donate to BlueClaws Charities.

Last year, BlueClaws groundskeeper Steve Guertin was declared the winner, and he is back to defend his title!

How You Can Participate

In addition, to donating, fans can sing karaoke in the Sand Bar during the game with DJ Matt Sags.

There will be post-game fireworks too!







