BlueClaws Manager Greg Brodzinski to Host Two Camps in August
July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski will host two camps for boys and girls ages 7-and-up in August at ShoreTown Ballpark. Campers will receive Major League-level, in-depth instruction from a professional baseball coach on the field at ShoreTown Ballpark! Hitting Skills Camp
Date: Monday, August 11th
Time: 9 am to 11:30 am
Includes: Professional-level instruction, fun games, a home run derby, Q&A
Practice Plan: Each camper will receive an individual practice plan and skill evaluation from Brodzinski after the camp. Catching Camp #2
Date: Monday, August 25th
Time: 9 am to 11:30 am
Includes: Professional-level catching instruction, skill evaluation, skills competitions, Q&A
Practice Plan: Each camper will receive an individual practice plan and skill evaluation from Brodzinski after the camp.
"Our catching camps in July went so well we wanted to give young players another chance to gain professional instruction and we're looking forward to these two events in August," said Brodzinski.
"I have always loved coaching and developing young players, especially catchers, and am very much looking forward to hosting and teaching these young athletes from the Jersey Shore," said Brodzinski. "This camp will provide the same level of instruction and evaluation that we provide our players with the BlueClaws and will help set them up for the rest of the summer, into the fall and next season!"
Brodzinski, a graduate of Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken, played collegiately and was drafted by the Phillies in the 18th round of the 2015 draft out of Barry University. He transitioned to the coaching side and his stops have included two years on the Phillies staff (2020 and 2021) as the major league catching coach, one year with Lehigh Valley (2022), and three as the manager of the BlueClaws. He led Jersey Shore to the postseason in 2023 and is the club's all-time winningest manager.
The BlueClaws are Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 8.7 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception. Tickets to all 2025 BlueClaws home games are on sale online at BlueClaws.com.
