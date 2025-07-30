Tourists Fall to Spartanburgers

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - In Game 2 of the series, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers 9-1 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Park.

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Tourists (41-56) are 2-8, and trail the Spartanburgers (50-47) by six and a half games in the second half.

Starter Yeriel Santos (L, 0-9) allowed seven runs on as many hits through three and one-third innings. From the bullpen, Ramsey David had the strongest outing. The right-hander went three shutout innings with three whiffs - the only base runner he allowed was one walk.

Asheville's only run of the night scored in the fourth inning. Alejandro Nunez tripled to right field, then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Both clubs will see each other again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.