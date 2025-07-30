Tourists Fall to Spartanburgers
July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
SPARTANBURG, SC - In Game 2 of the series, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers 9-1 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Park.
Since returning from the All-Star break, the Tourists (41-56) are 2-8, and trail the Spartanburgers (50-47) by six and a half games in the second half.
Starter Yeriel Santos (L, 0-9) allowed seven runs on as many hits through three and one-third innings. From the bullpen, Ramsey David had the strongest outing. The right-hander went three shutout innings with three whiffs - the only base runner he allowed was one walk.
Asheville's only run of the night scored in the fourth inning. Alejandro Nunez tripled to right field, then scored on a sacrifice fly.
Both clubs will see each other again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Bowling Green Pulls Ahead Late, Take Down Aberdeen 6-4 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Diaz Dialed In, But Brooklyn Bested by BlueClaws, 5-3, on Wacky Trade Deadline Eve - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Escobar Caps Comeback in Four-Run Claws Seventh; Claws Win 5-3 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Spartanburgers Ambush Tourists in Wednesday Win - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Tourists Fall to Spartanburgers - Asheville Tourists
- Early Blast Lifts Drive over Dash in Tuesday Duel - Winston-Salem Dash
- BlueClaws Manager Greg Brodzinski to Host Two Camps in August - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Blue Rocks Drop Series Opener against Hudson Valley 13-6 - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Wilmington Comes up Short in the Scorching Sun, 4-3 against Hudson Valley - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Streak at Six as Renegades Hold on to Early Lead - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.