Spartanburgers Ambush Tourists in Wednesday Win

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Thanks to six runs in the first two innings, Hub City (19-13, 50-47) jumped on Asheville (12-19, 41-55) and rode out an early lead to a 9-1 win. Gleider Figuereo smashed his team-leading 17th homer in the bottom of the first, and the Spartanburgers plated four runs on four hits in the second inning. Bolstered by the early run support, Dylan MacLean (W, 3-0) turned in his best start of the season.

The offense punched double-digit hits; Anthony Gutierrez led the way with three knocks. Figuereo and Malcolm Moore both smacked two apiece. As a team, Hub City went 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

After a scoreless top of the first from MacLean, the Spartanburgers immediately struck against Yeriel Santos (L, 0-9). Gutierrez led off with a single, stole second and third, and had an easy trot home as Figuereo mashed a middle-in fastball over the right field fence. Figuereo now trails Greensboro infielder Javier Rivas (18) by one home run for the South Atlantic League lead.

MacLean faced the minimum in the second, and the offense teed off in the bottom half. Yeison Morrobel led off the inning with a bloop single to left and stole second, then Quincy Scott worked a one-out walk. Morrobel scored on a wild pitch, then three straight singles from the top of the order (Gutierrez, Dreiling and Figuereo) plated three more runs.

After three perfect innings from MacLean, Asheville scored its lone run on a triple and sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. The Spartanburgers responded with an RBI single from Moore in the next half-inning, which scored Gutierrez after his leadoff walk.

Hub City's southpaw finished out the fifth before Aidan Curry (S, 1) took over. Curry was sharp through four innings of relief. He struck out seven, allowed two hits and two walks, and held the Tourists off the board, despite thunder, lightning and rain in the later innings. The Spartanburgers added insult to injury with two more runs in the eighth. Hub City used a pair of hits and a pair of walks against Hudson Leach to pile on for good measure.

The Spartanburgers are just a win away from ensuring a series split. Hub City goes for three straight against Asheville at 6:35 p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Spartanburgers trot out another lefty, Dalton Pence (1-1, 1.00 ERA). The Tourists go with righty Jean Pinto (1-2, 7.55 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025

