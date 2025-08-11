Casey Cook Named Rangers' July MiLB Defensive Player of the Month

August 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City infielder Casey Cook was honored Monday, August 11 as the Rangers' Minor League Defensive Player of the Month for July. Cook is the second Spartanburger to win Rangers MiLB monthly honors, after David Davalillo won Pitcher of the Month in April.

Per the Rangers, Cook combined for a .986 (1 E/72 TC) fielding pct. over 23 games and 201.0 innings at second base and shortstop for High-A Hub City in July, aiding in 6 double plays. The 22-year-old had not committed an error for the entire month until his lone miscue, a throwing error on a backhand double play feed to the shortstop on July 30 vs. Asheville. The Rangers' third round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina, Cook has spent the entire campaign at High-A Hub City after making his pro debut with Hickory (A) in 2024.

Cook and the Spartanburgers are currently in the midst of a 12-game road trip, getting ready for six games against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Coney Island. First pitch of the series opener on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.







