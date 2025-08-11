Greensboro Grasshoppers Mourn the Passing of Jim Melvin, Longtime Visionary Leader and Advocate for Baseball in the Triad

August 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers organization is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jim Melvin, a visionary leader, community advocate, and lifelong supporter of baseball in Greensboro. His enduring contributions to the sport, the city, and the Grasshoppers franchise have left an indelible mark that will be felt for generations to come.

As a former mayor of Greensboro and longtime President of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, Mr. Melvin was the driving force behind the construction and placement of what is now First National Bank Field-the downtown ballpark that has become a crown jewel of the city and a beloved home for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

"Mr. Melvin was a die-hard Grasshoppers fan" said Grasshoppers General Manager, Tim Vangel. "He continued to watch Grasshoppers games all the way up till his passing and was always rooting for them to WIN! If you ever find yourself enjoying time at the ballpark, visit his statue outside the Rotary Play Park and shake his hand for creating such a wonderful facility for us to enjoy."

Melvin's influence reached well beyond the construction of a ballpark. Through his leadership at the Bryan Foundation, he spearheaded investments in youth sports, community development, and urban revitalization. His belief in the power of sports to unite people and inspire progress was evident in every phase of his work.

Thanks to his efforts, First National Bank Field opened its gates in 2005, marking the beginning of a new chapter for baseball in Greensboro. The ballpark has since welcomed over seven million fans, spearheaded over 250 million dollars of development around the stadium, and established itself as a cornerstone of community life in Greensboro.

"None of us would have had the opportunity to work in such an incredible facility if it hadn't had been for Jim" said Grasshoppers President Emeritus, Donald Moore. "His leadership and vision gave our community a first-class facility and one that every citizen in this community can be very proud of."

In 2018, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions, Melvin was inducted into the South Atlantic League Hall of Fame- A well-deserved tribute for someone who built not only a team and a ballpark, but also a lasting legacy of community connection.

Mr. Melvin's memory will live on in every crack of the bat, every firework show, and every young fan discovering the joy of baseball for the first time in the Triad. The entire Grasshoppers organization extends its heartfelt condolences to the Melvin family and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable leadership.







