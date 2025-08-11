Bluey & Bingo Appearance, George Lombard Jr. Bobblehead Highlight in Jam-Packed Week of Fun

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 12 by beginning a six-game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

Tuesday, August 12 - Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers REDEEM HERE

Special Event: Health & Fitness Fair presented by AARP New York

The series begins with Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs, as the Renegades embrace and empower the Autism community to live fully in our community. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by People USA, with a chance to win Renegades prizes, it is another Service Industry Workers Tuesday, where Service Industry Workers park free (free parking is redeemed at the above link). Please join us for a Health & Fitness Fair presented by AARP New York taking place when gates open on the main concourse featuring local vendors.

Wednesday, August 13 - Bluey and Bingo Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders (must show ID)

We Care Wednesday Organization: Gateway Hudson Valley, a non-profit which assists people in choosing, acquiring, using, and maintaining the skills and supports necessary to achieve success and satisfaction in their lives.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Wackadoo! Bluey and her little sister Bingo are coming to Heritage Financial Park - For real life! Get tickets to meet and greet your favorite Heelers! The We Care Wednesday partner is Gateway Hudson Valley, a non-profit which assists people in choosing, acquiring, using, and maintaining the skills and supports necessary to achieve success and satisfaction in their lives.

Thursday, August 14 - Newburgh Gorhams Day - 1:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Newburgh Gorhams Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

Ticket Deal: Business Person's Special - Purchase a ticket to the game and a $20 meal credit!

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) for two hours after gates open, and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) for two hours after gates open.

The homestand continues as the Renegades transform into the Newburgh Gorhams to celebrate the pioneering 19th-century all-black baseball team which called the Hudson Valley home. The first 1,000 guests receive a Newburgh Gorhams Replica jersey as part of the 10th Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, August 15 - Country Night & Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples from New York - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Alternate Identity: Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples from New York

Special Appearance: Meet & Greet New York Mets and New York Yankees legend Shane Spencer! Purchase meet & greet tickets here.

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the 11th Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. This Friday, the Big Apples presented by Apples from New York return. It is also Country Night, sure to be a boot-scootin' good time.

Saturday, August 16 - Bhutan Night & George Lombard Jr. Bobblehead Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: George Lombard, Jr. Bobblehead giveaway presented by K104 for first 1,000 guests

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Probable Cause

The fun continues on Saturday as the Renegades celebrate their second-annual Bhutan Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a George Lombard, Jr. Bobblehead presented by K104. The 12th installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Probable Cause performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 17 - Internet Culture Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Pregame Event: Coffee & Cars Car Show presented by James's Warriors from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Legends Parking Lot. Find more information about Coffee & Cars and James's Warriors at https://www.jamesswarriors.org/.

Day of the Week Promotion: Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters, Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

On another Sunday Family Funday, the one of the most-popular theme nights from 2024 returns as the Renegades celebrate Internet Culture Day, paying tribute to the popular memes that have brought us joy online.

As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, August 17 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







