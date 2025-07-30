Streak at Six as Renegades Hold on to Early Lead

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades picked up their sixth straight win, holding on for a 4-3 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. It is the third time this season that the Renegades have won six straight contests.

In his second start back from injury, Cade Smith allowed two runs on four hits across 4.2 innings while striking out four. The right-hander threw 57 pitches, including 40 strikes in his outing.

The Renegades struck for two runs in the first, taking a 2-0 lead. Jackson Castillo drew a leadoff walk before Coby Morales launched a two-run homer to right-center, his seventh home run of the season.

In the third, Hudson Valley extended their advantage to 4-0. After a double by Castillo, Dillon Lewis hit a towering two-run shot. With the long ball, Lewis extended his hitting streak to 11 games and now has 17 home runs this season across all levels.

Wilmington cut the Renegades lead in half in the bottom of the third against Smith. A Donta' Williams double was followed by a two-run home run by Jeremy De La Rosa.

The Blue Rocks made it 4-3 in the seventh against Ocean Gabonia when Marcus Brown walked and scored on an RBI triple by Jared McKenzie.

However, Hueston Morrill got the final eight outs, allowing no hits across 2.2 shutout innings. Morrill earned his sixth save of the season.

In the win, Josh Moylan extended his on-base streak to 28 games. It is the longest active on-base streak in the South Atlantic League, and the longest by a Renegade this season.

Hudson Valley looks for their seventh straight victory on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record: 59-36







