Bowling Green Pulls Ahead Late, Take Down Aberdeen 6-4

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - In a back-and-forth affair, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-14, 51-45) outlasted the Aberdeen IronBirds (38-58, 14-17), 6-4 on Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the second inning off starter Sebastian Gongora. Ryan Spikes led off the inning with a double and moved to third on Blake Robertson groundout. Hunter Haas drove home Spikes on a groundout to put the Hot Rods ahead, 1-0.

Aberdeen evened the score in the fifth inning off starter Gary Gill Hill. Griff O'Ferrall reached on a single and scored on an Austin Overn two-run blast, pushing the IronBirds ahead, 2-1.

Bowling Green tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and regained the lead in the sixth off reliever Ty Weatherly. Aidan Smith smacked a leadoff double in the fifth and Noah Myers singled him home, balancing the score at 2-2. Haas reached on a single in the following inning, stole second, and scored on a Bryan Broecker single, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

Aberdeen countered with one run in the top of the seventh off reliever Seth Chavez. O'Ferrall singled, moved to third on a double from Overn, and scored on an error to knot the game at 3-3.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh against Weatherly. Smith singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Émilien Pitre drove in Smith on a sacrifice fly, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 4-3.

The IronBirds responded with a game-tying run off Chavez in the top of the eighth. Thomas Sosa led off the frame with a double and scored on an Anderson De Los Santos single, evening the score at 4-4.

The Hot Rods reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Riley Cooper. Robertson began the inning with a single and moved to third on a double from Jhon Diaz. Broecker drove home Robertson on a fielder's choice and Diaz scored on an error to push Bowling Green's lead to 6-4. Aberdeen failed to score in the top of the ninth, resulting in a 6-4 Hot Rods victory.

Chavez (1-1) earned the win for the Hot Rods, allowing two runs (one earned) over 2.0 innings. Aberdeen's Cooper (0-5) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) over 1.0 frame. Junior William (1) earned his first save of the season for Bowling Green, throwing a perfect ninth inning.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the third game of a six-game set Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT. Bowling Green will send RHP Garrett Edwards (5-3, 3.06) to the mound to face Aberdeen RHP Jacob Cravey (0-1, 0.79).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.