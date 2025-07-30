Diaz Dialed In, But Brooklyn Bested by BlueClaws, 5-3, on Wacky Trade Deadline Eve

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite 4.2 innings of one-run ball from RHP Joel Diaz and a multi-hit night from CF A.J. Ewing, the Cyclones were topped by Jersey Shore, 5-3, on Wednesday night. Brooklyn held a lead for the majority of the ballgame, but a four run top of the 7th propelled the BlueClaws to victory.

In addition to the baseball on the field, it was a wacky night off the field as well. Just prior to the start of the contest, C Eduardo Tait was a late scratch from the Jersey Shore lineup as a result of a trade occurring between Philadelphia and Minnesota, sending RHP Jhoan Duran to the Phillies in exchange for Tait and RHP Mick Abel.

Oddly enough, in the bottom of the first 3B Jesus Baez was pinch-run for as a result of a trade between the Mets and Cardinals, sending RHP Ryan Helsely to New York. Baez is headed for St. Louis, in addition to his Brooklyn teammates, RHPs Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt.

The two teams traded zeroes through the first two frames. In the 3rd, Jersey Shore hopped out in front to a 1-0 lead, courtesy of an RBI single from DH Devin Saltiban. With two on and only one out, Diaz settled down and retired the next two batters, to keep the deficit at just one run.

In the bottom half of the 3rd, Brooklyn hopped out in front. With runners on first and second and one out, 2B Marco Vargas continued his torrid stretch, with a game tying RBI single.

3B Jefrey De Los Santos would steal 3rd, and later score on a go-ahead sac fly from SS Colin Houck.

In the home 5th, the 'Clones would extend the lead when RHP Reese Dutton issued a wild pitch with Vargas on 3rd base.

Things got tricky for Brooklyn in the 7th. With RHP Raimon Gomez on in relief, a single and hit by pitch put two on with nobody out. 3B Nick Biddison was removed from the game after he was plunked in the helmet. PR Pierce Bennett came on to take his place. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Gomez would pick up a strikeout, but 1B Zach Arnold came through with his 3rd hit of the night, a two-run single to tie the game.

Arnold would proceed to steal second. A walk put two on with one out, before Gomez collected his second strikeout. The flamethrower was unable to escape the jam, though, as 2B Aroon Escobar came through with a two-run single to give Jersey Shore a 5-3 lead.

The two teams would trade zeroes the rest of the way, as Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the 7th, 8th and 9th.

Brooklyn will aim to bounce back on Thursday in the final weekday day game of the regular season. RHP Will Watson (0-3, 2.25 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Gabriel Barbosa (3-0, 1.16 ERA). First pitch is slated for 12:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2025

