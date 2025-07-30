Early Blast Lifts Drive over Dash in Tuesday Duel

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Dash (37-58) couldn't recover from a three-run fourth inning by Greenville (48-48) and dropped the series opener 5-2 on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium. The Dash could not find the win column in the second game of a twin bill after they won 9-4 over the Drive in the make up of a game from July 13.

Jack Young was perfect on the mound to start game two of the night for the Dash. In his first MiLB and High A start, the righty went three innings of no hit baseball and struck out three Drive batters.

However, it was in the fourth that the Dash ran into some trouble.

Greenville's Yoeilin Rodriguez provided the big blow with a two-run homer in the fourth off Dash reliever Carson Jacobs. The Drive scratched another run across in the third and jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Jacobs and the Dash defense did show toughness in the third. After Greenville loaded the bases with nobody out, Winston-Salem only allowed a single run to cross and kept the game within reach.

The Dash struck back in the fourth and fifth. Jeral Perez opened the offense for Winston-Salem with a double, and later swiped home amidst a pickoff attempt of Alec Makarewicz at first base to make it 3-1.

An inning later, Jacob Burke drew a two-out walk and scored on a Michael Turner RBI double down the right-field line to cut the deficit to one, but that would be all for Winston-Salem's offense.

The Drive added insurance in the sixth and seventh against relievers Jake Peppers and Joseph Yabbour to seal the win 5-2.

In the end Jacobs (5-5) took the loss after his four hits and three runs allowed in the fourth. On the other side, Greenville reliever Adam Smith (4-2) earned the win with two innings of one-run baseball, and Jonathan Brand notched his second save with a clean seventh.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at Truist Stadium, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







