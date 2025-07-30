Wilmington Comes up Short in the Scorching Sun, 4-3 against Hudson Valley

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-19, 43-54) nearly rallied back from an early 4-0 deficit but ultimately fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades (21-10, 59-36) 4-3 on Wednesday, July 30 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Hudson Valley jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. Jackson Castillo drew a leadoff walk against Rocks starter Davian Garcia, and then later came around to score after Coby Morales crushed his seventh home run of the season over the right field wall.

The Renegades tacked on a pair of runs in their half of the third thanks to the long ball once again. With one out, Castillo reached after hitting a double down the left field line, setting up Dillon Lewis, who smashed the 2-0 pitch from Garcia out of the park to double the lead.

Wilmington matched Hudson Valley's pair of runs with two of their own in the bottom half of the third. Donta' Williams kept the inning alive with a two-out double before Jeremy De La Rosa sent the first pitch he saw from Renegades' starter Cade Smith into Hudson Valley's bullpen for a two-run home run to bring the deficit back to two.

The Blue Rocks did some more damage in the seventh. After three scoreless innings from reliever Pablo Aldonis kept the Renegades' offense at bay, Jared McKenzie cut the deficit to one with his second triple of the year, scoring Marcus Brown, who led off the inning with a walk. The Rocks threatened to either tie or take the lead with the bases loaded and two outs in the frame, but Renegades' reliever Hueston Morrill got De La Rosa swinging for the final out.

Anthony Arguelles kept Hudson Valley's offense off the board for the final two innings while Morrill did the same to the Blue Rocks to secure the victory.

Williams led the Blue Rocks offense with two hits and two walks. De La Rosa (2) and McKenzie (1) both recorded RBI.

Game 3 of this six-game series is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, July 31, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







