Blue Rocks Drop Series Opener against Hudson Valley 13-6

July 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-18, 43-53) dropped the series opener to the Hudson Valley Renegades (20-10, 58-36) 13-6 on Tuesday, July 29 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Hudson Valley wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, taking a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the first. Two straight singles from Jackson Castillo and Dillon Lewis opened the game and brought up Coby Morales, who drove Castillo home with an RBI single. Then, Jose Colmenares brought home two more with a two-run triple. An RBI single from Manuel Palencia provided the final run of the inning.

The Renegades struck again in their half of the fourth thanks to seven hits in the frame. Brenny Escanio extended the lead to five after an RBI double. Another double from Dillon Lewis drove home two and put Hudson Valley up 7-0. Then, a pair of RBI singles from Morales and Josh Moylan ballooned the lead to nine.

Wilmington got on the board in their half of the fifth. With two outs in the inning, the trio of Jackson Ross, Sam Petersen and Donta' Williams drew walks. Immediately following, Jeremy De La Rosa smacked the 2-1 pitch into the right-center field gap to score Ross and Petersen and make it a 9-2 game.

Hudson Valley got a run back in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI double from Alexander Vargas, but the Rocks responded in their half of the frame after a solo home run from Cortland Lawson, making it a 10-3 game. Then with two outs, Petersen brought home Gavin Dugas, who walked earlier in the inning, to cut it to 10-4.

The Renegades tacked on three insurance runs in the ninth after a fielding error and sacrifice fly, and RBI single scored Palencia, Kiko Romero, and Escanio. A solo shot from Petersen and RBI single from T.J. White in the bottom of the ninth provided the game's final margin.

The two teams will square off again tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30, for the second game of this six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.







