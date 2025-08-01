Wilmington Split a Set of Pitching Duals against Hudson Valley

The Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades by a final score of 1-0 in the first of two seven-inning games.

The Blue Rocks got on the board early in the bottom of the first thanks to some savvy baserunning. Sam Petersen led off the inning with a single and then stole second base. Jeremy De La Rosa followed with a single of his own, advancing Petersen to third. Petersen then scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

Hudson Valley threatened in the top of the fifth inning, with both Josh Moylan and Alexander Vargas reaching base. With runners on first and second and no outs, Wilmington turned a clutch 4-6-3 double play. Reliever Erik Tolman then induced a pop fly to end the inning and keep the Renegades off the board.

The Blue Rocks received a strong outing from Jarlin Susana, the Washington Nationals' second-ranked prospect, who is currently in Wilmington on a rehab assignment. Susana dazzled through four innings of work, at one point hitting 103 mph on the radar gun. His final line: four innings pitched, one hit, no runs, no walks, and six strikeouts.

With the win, the Blue Rocks improve to 14-19 in the second half, while the Renegades drop to 21-11.

Game Two

In the second game of the day, the Wilmington Blue Rocks fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades by a final score of 2-0.

Hudson Valley got on the board in the top of the first inning. Anthony Hall led off with a triple into the right-field corner. Jackson Castillo followed with a sharp line drive that just slipped past Cortland Lawson's glove, scoring Hall to make it 1-0.

Jeremy De La Rosa collected Wilmington's first hit in the bottom of the fourth inning and eventually advanced to second base. However, the Blue Rocks were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Jon Cristino extended the Renegades' lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run over the left-field wall, making it 2-0.

Despite the loss, Travis Sthele turned in a strong performance on the mound for Wilmington. He pitched a complete game, finishing with seven innings pitched, five hits, two runs, no walks, and five strikeouts.

The Blue Rocks split the doubleheader with Hudson Valley but now trail the series 1-3. They will look to salvage the series with two games remaining. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.







