Hot Rods Fall in Extra-Inning Slugfest, 9-8

August 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mac Horvath crushed his second grand slam of the year, however, it was not enough for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-15, 53-45), falling in 10 innings to the Aberdeen IronBirds (15-18, 39-59), 9-8 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green struck first in the top of the fourth inning facing IronBirds starter Juan Rojas. Horvath singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Raudelis Martinez roped a single, scoring Horvath, putting the Hot Rods in front 1-0.

Aberdeen responded in the top of the fourth plating four runs against Hot Rods starter TJ Nichols. Jake Cunningham crushed a solo blast to right, tying the game. Ryan Stafford and Alfredo Velasquez hit back-to-back doubles, scoring Stafford. Austin Overn supplied a two-run blast to give the IronBirds the lead, 4-1.

The Hot Rods fought back in the bottom of the fifth still facing Rojas. Bryan Broecker walked, Jhon Diaz hit into a fielder's choice, and an errant throw by the first baseman Cunningham resulted in runners at second and third. Adrian Santana lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Broecker from third, cutting the deficit in half, 4-2.

Bowling Green scored another run in the bottom of the sixth with Carter Baumler on the bump. Horvath walked and moved to second on a ground out from Ryan Spikes. Martinez slashed a single, scoring Horvath from second, making it a 4-3 IronBirds lead.

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the seventh facing Aberdeen reliever Dominic Freeberger. Diaz walked, Santana singled, and Emilien Pitre walked, loading the bases. Horvath launched a grand slam to left, pushing Bowling Green in front, 7-4.

The IronBirds closed the gap in the top of the eight with Gerlin Rosario on the hill. Griff O'Ferrall singled and Overn crushed his second homer of the game. Thomas Sosa singled and Anderson De Los Santos was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Yasmil Bucce singled, scoring Sosa, tying the game, 7-7. Neither side could find another run in regulation, forcing the game into extras.

Aberdeen plated two in the top of the tenth against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Overn began the inning at second and swiped third, placing a runner in scoring position. Elis Cuevas walked and advanced to second on a defensive indifference. Cunningham walked to load the bases, and Bucce singled in two runs, giving the IronBirds a 9-7 lead.

Bowling Green plated a run in the bottom of the tenth on a Broecker single, but the Hot Rods stranded the tying run on second, finalizing the contest, 9-8.

Christian Herberholz (3-4) earned the victory after tossing 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, walking one and striking out one. William (4-2) receives the loss after tossing 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs (one earned), on one hit, walking two, and fanning two.

Bowling Green and Aberdeen will play game five of a six game set on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CDT. RHP Marcus Johnson (5-7, 4.81) takes the hill for Bowling Green while Aberdeen sends out RHP Alex Pham (0-0, 0.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.