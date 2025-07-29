Eight-Run Eighth Inning Leads to 9-1 Bowling Green Loss

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - After allowing eight runs in the eighth, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-14, 51-44) dropped the series opener to the Aberdeen IronBirds (38-57, 14-16), 9-1 on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Aberdeen kicked off the scoring in the second inning off Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. Anderson De Los Santos and Yasmil Bucce led off the frame with back-to-back base hits. Elis Cuevas scored De Los Santos on a two-out RBI single to put the IronBirds ahead, 1-0.

The Hot Rods evened the score in the fourth inning off IronBirds reliever Cohen Achen. Daniel Vellojin and Hunter Haas recorded two-out singles, and Jhon Diaz singled home Vellojin, knotting the score at 1-1.

Aberdeen retook the lead in the eighth inning off Bowling Green reliever Noah Beal. Cuevas reached on a leadoff single and moved to second on a Maikol Hernandez sacrifice bunt. Griff O'Ferrall notched an RBI single to give the IronBirds the lead. Austin Overn followed with a two-run shot to extend the visitors' lead to 4-1. Aberdeen added two more on a two-run single from Jake Cunningham and capped off the inning on a three-run blast from Cuevas.

IronBirds reliever Cohen Achen (5-7, 4.13) earned the win, hurling 4.0 innings while allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal (1-2, 6.75) took the loss, surrendering six runs on four hits across 1.2 innings.

The Hot Rods will look to even the series as they send right-hander Gary Gill Hill (4-6, 3.96) to the mound to face IronBirds lefty Sebastian Gongora (1-2, 7.52). First pitch is slated for 6:35CT at Bowling Green Ballpark.

