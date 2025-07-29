'Clones Can't Clip 'Claws, Fall 7-4 in Series Opener

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite multi-hit nights from DH Marco Vargas, 2B Boston Baro and 3B Colin Houck, the Cyclones fell to the BlueClaws, 7-4, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. The Cyclones used six pitchers in the contest, all of which surrendered at least one run.

After the two squads exchanged zeroes in the first, Jersey Shore struck for a pair in the second. With a runner on third and one out, RHP Brendan Girton departed after just 1.1 innings of work due to illness. RHP Eduardo Herrera came in to replace Girton, and allowed the first batter he faced to reach on catcher's interference from Brooklyn C Ronald Hernandez. From there, the BlueClaws executed a double steal, as SS Bryan Rincon scored from third to put Jersey Shore ahead 1-0. From there, a walk and a groundout put two in scoring position with two down, before a passed ball against Hernandez made it a 2-0 BlueClaws lead.

Brooklyn showcased a quick response in the home half. With the bases loaded and one out, 1B Corey Collins reached on an error, simultaneously driving in the first Brooklyn run of the night. One batter later, an RBI groundout from LF Yohairo Cuevas in his Brooklyn debut pulled the 'Clones even.

Jersey Shore pulled back out in front in the 5th with a 3-spot, all with two outs. With runners in scoring position and RHP Brett Banks an out away from getting out of the jam and keeping things tied, C Eduardo Tait put Jersey Shore in front with a two-run single, with both runs going against the recently departed RHP Chandler Marsh. Tait would proceed to score one batter later on a double from 1B Kehden Hettiger, making it a 5-2 ballgame.

Once again, Brooklyn showed great resilience, responding with a pair in the 6th. With two outs, back-to-back singles from Vargas and Baro brought the tying run to the plate with men on the corners. From there, Houck launched his 4th High-A double of the year - a sharp line drive to left - plating both runners and pulling Brooklyn within one.

Unfortunately for the 'Clones, they were unable to score the rest of the way. The BlueClaws tacked on a run in both the 8th and 9th for insurance, courtesy of an RBI single from RF Railin Heredia and a wild pitch that plated 2B Aroon Escobar, respectively.

Brooklyn will aim to bounce back tomorrow against the BlueClaws at 6:40 p.m. The Cyclones project to send RHP Joel Diaz (4-3, 3.80 ERA) to the mound, where he'll oppose RHP Alex McFarlane (2-8, 5.10 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.