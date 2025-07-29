Asheville Shut out for Third Time in Seven Days

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - The Asheville Tourists dropped a 4-0 decision to the Hub City Spartanburgers on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Park.

It was a pitcher's duel until late in the ballgame. The first run of the contest scored for the Spartanburgers (49-47) during the third inning. An error from the Tourists (41-54) on the play made the run unearned.

Returning off the injured list, Alain Pena (L, 3-6) tossed the first three frames. He struck out two and walked one on three hits. In the eighth, five walks from Derek True and Cody Tucker, including a stretch of four in a row, allowed three more runs to score and put the game out of reach.

Back in action for Game 2 of the series tomorrow, Asheville will battle against Hub City on the road at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.