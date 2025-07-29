Asheville Shut out for Third Time in Seven Days
July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
SPARTANBURG, SC - The Asheville Tourists dropped a 4-0 decision to the Hub City Spartanburgers on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Park.
It was a pitcher's duel until late in the ballgame. The first run of the contest scored for the Spartanburgers (49-47) during the third inning. An error from the Tourists (41-54) on the play made the run unearned.
Returning off the injured list, Alain Pena (L, 3-6) tossed the first three frames. He struck out two and walked one on three hits. In the eighth, five walks from Derek True and Cody Tucker, including a stretch of four in a row, allowed three more runs to score and put the game out of reach.
Back in action for Game 2 of the series tomorrow, Asheville will battle against Hub City on the road at 6:35 p.m. ET.
