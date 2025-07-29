Tait, Escobar Lead Claws to Series Opening Win in Brooklyn

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The newest BlueClaws led Jersey Shore to a series-opening win in Brooklyn. Eduardo Tait and Aroon Escobar each had two hits while Sam Highfill had a strong debut on the mound as the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 7-4 on Tuesday night.

The BlueClaws have won seven of their last nine games while Brooklyn has dropped six of their last seven.

Each team scored twice in the second inning. Jersey Shore scored on a double-steal in which Nick Biddison took second and Bryan Rincon home, followed by a passed ball allowing Biddison to score. Brooklyn got runs on a fielding error and groundout from Yohairo Cuevas.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the fifth. Eduardo Tait broke the 2-2 tie with a two run single. Kehden Hettiger added an RBI double to put Jersey Shore up 5-2.

BlueClaws starter Sam Highfill (1-0), making his BlueClaws debut, gave up two runs, through five. He came out for the sixth and two Cyclones reached base. Jose Pena came in and gave up a two run double to Colin Houck that cut the lead to 5-4. Pena got a strikeout to end the inning.

Cristhian Tortosa came on in the seventh and escaped a jam, getting Jesus Baez to fly out to end the inning. Then the BlueClaws extended the lead in the eighth on an RBI single from Raylin Heredia. A ninth inning wild pitch scored Aroon Escobar, who had tripled, for the final BlueClaws run.

Bryan Rincon stole two bases, giving him 33 on the year, tied for the most by a BlueClaw since they became a High-A affiliate in 2021 (Johan Rojas, 2022). Rincon also had two hits, a double and a triple.

Andrew Baker threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fifth save, all of which have come in July.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







