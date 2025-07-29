Renegades Game Notes

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (57-36, 19-10) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (43-52, 13-17)

RHP Andrew Landry (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (4-6, 3.84 ERA)

| Game 94 | Away Game 47 | Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Strikeout Cancer Night

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

'GADES ARE HOT: With a win on Sunday, the Renegades are 15-5 in their last 20 games, sitting at 57-36 overall this season. Hudson Valley has also won 13 of their last 15 games at home. The Renegades have now taken five of six in three straight series this month, including series wins over Brooklyn, Asheville, and Rome.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following Sunday's victory over Rome, Hudson Valley is 19-10 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 37 games remaining. With 17 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost two.

WEEKLY HONORS: On Monday, José Colmenares earned SAL Player of the Week honors for his performance July 22-27 against Rome. Colmenares is the fourth Renegades to win a weekly award this season, joining Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Jace Avina, and Alexander Vargas. During the week, Colmenares went 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.365 OPS. He had home runs in consecutive games on Thursday and Friday. Colmenares has an .843 OPS in July, and is tied for the team lead with 17 doubles this season.

ORG STAR: During a current nine-game hitting streak, Dillon Lewis has gone 14-for-33 (.424) with 3 2Bs, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs, and a 1.197 OPS. It is tied for the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and is also tied for the longest of any Renegade this season with Parks Harber. Lewis has 16 home runs overall this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is tied for fifth in home runs with Rafael Flores. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 46 times this season in 92 games. This means that they have done so in 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 41-5 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 73% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .192 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .644. His current on-base streak of 26 games is the longest in the South Atlantic League, and the longest on-base streak of any Renegades player this season. During that stretch, Moylan has slashed .271/.374/.424 with 14 RBIs and an .798 OPS.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.75) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.51 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

NEXT MAN UP: After scheduled starter Griffin Herring was traded to the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon, the Renegades bullpen put together a masterful performance. Sebastian Keane, Hueston Morrill, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined to throw a one-hitter, the first for the Renegades since August 20, 2024 vs Wilmington. Three of the four pitchers all went at least 2.1 innings, and all four got at least five outs.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: On Tuesday, the Renegades earned their seventh win this season in their last at-bat with a 4-3 victory. It is the third time in the last nine contests that Hudson Valley has won in their last at-bat, which all three of those victories coming at home. Prior to July 8, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 209-124 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 64-23 in the seventh inning alone, as well as a 53-32 mark in the fifth inning.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his tremendous season on Sunday, tossing 4.2 one-run innings while inducing seven groundball outs. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run since June 15, throwing 33.2 innings since then. Carr has allowed one earned run or less across his last nine starts. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 0.72 in 50.1 innings, the third-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.16 is now the best in the South Atlantic League.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last seventeen games, Castillo is slashing .317/.431/.517 with a .948 OPS. He has gone 19-for-60 at the plate, including three doubles, three home runs, and six RBIs. On Saturday, Castillo was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBIs, and a walk. He has reached base safely in 15 of those 17 games.

ONE MORE TIME: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. This is the final time these two teams will face off in 2025, after playing 24 times already this season. Wilmington has handed Hudson Valley their only two series losses of the season in the most recent matchups. Despite this, Hudson Valley still owns a 15-9 record overall against the Blue Rocks this season, after winning 11 of the first 12 contests in 2025.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.90 ERA in 222.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks third in MiLB in ERA (0.76). Through 93 games, Hudson Valley starters have 529 punchouts in 472.2 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 529 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB, three punchouts ahead of Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 190 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 hits in a 4-3 victory over Rome on Tuesday. Through their first 90 games, the Renegades have 24 games of 10 or more hits and 15 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 16 times, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .234 as a team with a .681 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 40 contests this season, and are 14-26. However, Hudson Valley has hit 36 home runs in the last 43 games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins earlier this month, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 22% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.77 ERA through 93 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA) and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.62 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .189 opposing average, while striking out 389 batters in 334.2 innings. Geoff Gilbert has recorded ten consecutive scoreless appearances, dropping his ERA from 5.56 on May 25 to 2.28 currently.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2025

