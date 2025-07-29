Bats Spark Renegades Rout

July 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a dominant 13-6 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium.

Hudson Valley's offense struck immediately against Wilmington starter Jackson Kent, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. A trio of singles from Jackson Castillo, Dillon Lewis, and Coby Morales to begin the game yielded the first run. José Colmenares then ripped a two-run triple, scoring Lewis and Morales. Manuel Palencia knocked in Colmenares with an RBI single.

In the fourth, the Renegades built their advantage to 9-0, matching a season-high with seven hits in the frame. After Palencia and Kiko Romero reached on singles, Brenny Escanio notched an RBI double. Lewis followed with a two-run double to drive in Romero and Escanio. RBI hits by Morales and Josh Moylan later in the inning made it a five-run frame for Hudson Valley.

Wilmington got on the board with two runs in the fifth on a two-run double from Jeremy De La Rosa.

In the sixth, Palencia notched his third hit of the game, an RBI double to bring home Alexander Vargas and extend the Renegades lead to 10-2. Palencia finished the game 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs.

The Blue Rocks cut the Hudson Valley advantage to 10-4 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Cortland Lawson off Andrew Landry (1-1) and an RBI single by Sam Petersen against Geoff Gilbert.

In the ninth, the Renegades added three more runs to make it 13-4. A run scored on an error by Gavin Dugas, before a sacrifice fly by Lewis and RBI single by Morales yielded two more runs.

Wilmington scored two runs on a Petersen solo home run and TJ White RBI for the single in the ninth, but Bryce Warrecker got the final three outs to complete the 13-6 win.

Hudson Valley continues their series with Wilmington on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 10:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Cade Smith (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for the Renegades, while RHP Davian Garcia (1-0, 1.80) takes the mound for the Blue Rocks. For station listings and to listen live online slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, August 5 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. An exciting week of promotions include Renegades Musical on August 6, Caribbean Night on August 7, and Halloween in August on August 10. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record: 58-36







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.