Claws Win in 11 to Improve to 7-0 in Extra Innings, Take 5 of 6 in Brooklyn

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Bryson Ware broke a 1-1 tie with an 11th inning RBI single to give the BlueClaws the lead as Jersey Shore topped the Cyclones 3-1 in 11 innings on Sunday for their third straight win.

Jersey Shore (19-16 in the second half) took five of six from the Cyclones and have won 11 of 14 games since the All-Star break. The BlueClaws are a minor league-best 7-0 in extra innings this season.

Ware broke the 1-1 tie with a single in the 11th and Pierce Bennett drove in a run with a groundout to push the lead to 3-1. Brandon Beckel, who escaped the ghost-runner in the 10th, did so again in the 11th to earn his second win of the season.

BlueClaws starter Braydon Tucker threw six scoreless innings and has now thrown shutout ball in three of his last four and four of his last six starts. The right-hander from Brazil, Indiana has allowed six earned runs in 35 innings over six second half starts.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the fourth when Trent Farquhar, activated off the Injured List on Thursday, singled home a run. That remained the lone run of the game until a Colin Houck in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at one.

Brooklyn got the tying run off Andrew Baker in the ninth, who was bidding for his seventh save since the start of July.

Bryan Rincon had a double and two stolen bases in the win. Rincon now has 40 steals, 13 since the All-Star Break. He is the first BlueClaw to reach 40 stolen bases since the team became a High-A affiliate and the first to steal 40 since Anthony Gose (76) and Harold Garcia (42) in 2009.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a six game series with Hub City (Rangers). Tickets are on sale at BlueClaws.com.







