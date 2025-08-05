Owusu-Asiedu's Triple Gives Claws Comeback 5-4 Win on Tuesday
August 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a two run triple with two outs in the eighth inning the BlueClaws rallied for their fourth win in a row, 5-4 over Hub City on Tuesday from ShoreTown Ballpark.
The BlueClaws have now won four in a row to get to 20-16 in the second half. Jersey Shore is 12-3 in 15 games since the All-Star break.
The Spartanburgers took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Kevin Warnuk, with two out and nobody on, loaded the bases and gave up a two run single to John Taylor. The BlueClaws then rallied in the eighth. John Spikerman's SAC fly cut the led to 4-3, before Owusu-Asiedu's two run triple to put Jersey Shore in the lead.
Saul Teran came on in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning for his eighth save, tied for the most by a BlueClaw since they became a High-A affiliate in 2021.
Hub City scored twice in the first inning. Anthony Gutierrez doubled on the first pitch of the game and scored by Dylan Dreiling doubled on the second pitch of the game. Gleider Figuereo added an RBI double to make it 2-0 four batters in.
Jersey Shore scored two runs in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. Raylin Heredia, who was hit by a pitch, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error. Later, Devin Saltiban, who walked, came home on a SAC fly from Kehden Hettiger.
Both starters were excellent. Sam Highfill for the BlueClaws gave up two runs in the first inning, and nothing else through 6.1 innings of work. Left-hander Dylan MacLean of Hub City gave up no runs and just two hits over five scoreless innings. Neither got a decision.
The teams continue their series at 12:05 pm on Wednesday. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.
