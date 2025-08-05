Tourists Open Home Series with Loss

August 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Beginning a new series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists dropped a 6-3 decision.

Offense struck early for both sides. The Grasshoppers (72-30) opened the scoring with three runs in the first, highlighted by a two-run smash. Answering in the home half of the frame, Walker Janek scored on a past ball for the Tourists' (43-58) first run.

Trailing 5-1 in the fourth, Asheville added another pair to the scoreboard. Drew Vogel smashed a solo shot to left to begin the frame, then Max Holy scored on an error.

The bats fell quiet afterward, however, and Asheville scored the rest of the night.

On the bump, Yeriel Santos (L, 0-10) went the first four innings, allowing all runs on seven hits. David Ramsey and Colby Langford each had scoreless outings from the bullpen.

This six-game series continues tomorrow with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m. ET.







