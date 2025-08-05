Renegades Push past Brooklyn in Series Opener

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Cade Smith made his third start with the Renegades this season and worked around trouble in the first two innings, but in the third Boston Baro doubled and scored on an RBI single from Eli Serrano to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth the Cyclones added another run on a Colin Houck solo home run off Geoff Gilbert to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Hudson Valley struck back to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Anthony Hall doubled with one out and the next batter, Dillon Lewis, ripped a two-run home run to right field. The homer was his tenth of the season in High-A and nineteenth overall in 2025. Those 19 long balls are tied for the second-most in the Yankees organization.

The Renegades took a 4-2 lead in the seventh when Jackson Castillo singled and scored on a two-run homer by Josh Moylan, his second in two games. Moylan now has six home runs and 42 RBIs this season.

That was all the runs Hudson Valley would need, as the bullpen continued their excellent form. Carson Coleman, Geoff Gilbert, Ocean Gabonia, and Tony Rossi combined for six one-run innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine batters. Over its last five games, the bullpen has thrown 20.0 innings and been charged with just two runs.

Hudson Valley continues their series with Brooklyn on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Wednesday's game is the Renegades Musical, as fans can experience the world premiere of an original musical written and performed between innings for the Renegades. It is also Wine Wednesday, as Benmarl Wine Drafts are $5. We Care Wednesday is presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

