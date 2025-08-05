Homers Help Hudson Valley Past Brooklyn, 4-2

August 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - 3B Colin Houck picked up a pair of hits, including his first High-A and Cyclones home run, but the Renegades clobbered a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth and added a go-ahead two-run blast in the seventh, as Hudson Valley rallied to stun Brooklyn, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Scoreless through two, Brooklyn (14-23, 60-43) jumped in front in the top of the third. SS Boston Baro sparked a rally when he ripped a screaming line drive off the edge of the first baseman's mitt and down the right-field line for a one-out double. RF Eli Serrano III, who doubled in his first at-bat, stepped in and hammered the first pitch he saw back up the middle and into center field for a single. Baro scampered home from second on the knock to put the Cyclones in front 1-0.

Eli Serrano opens the scoring on Tuesday night with an RBI single - his second hit of the game - to give the 'Clones a 1-0 edge in the top of the 3rd.

It remained a one-run contest until the sixth. Houck led off the frame and pounded the second pitch he saw to the left of the batter's eye in straightaway center field for a solo home run. The 20-year-old's first home run with Brooklyn - and ninth of the year - doubled the advantage to 2-0.

Alas, Brooklyn's two-run cushion did not last. RHP Joel Díaz, who started the day with 5.0 shutout innings, returned to the mound for the Cyclones in the bottom of the sixth. The 21-year-old punched out the leadoff man, the 13-straight hitter he retired, but RF Anthony Hall broke up the stretch with a double to right. CF Dillon Lewis followed by ripping a 2-2 pitch on a line out to right-center field. The Columbia, Md. native had just enough height on the ball to get it over the yellow line on the right-center field fence for a two-run home run. Lewis' 10th home run with Hudson Valley - and 19th overall - knotted the score at two.

An inning later, Hudson Valley (24-12, 62-38) snatched the lead for good. LF Jackson Castillo started the frame by smashing a line drive single to left, setting the stage for DH Josh Moylan. The 23-year-old destroyed the second pitch he saw over the right-center field fence for a two-run home run. Moylan's sixth long ball of the campaign put the Renegades in front by a pair, 4-2.

The Cyclones were able to put men in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings, but could not complete the comeback. In the eighth, 2B Marco Vargas walked and swiped second and third base before being stranded. Brooklyn put their first two hitters aboard in the ninth on a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but a fly out to left and consecutive strikeouts squelched the rally and closed out the contest.

Neither starter factored into Tuesday's decision. Díaz impressed for the 'Clones, tossing 5.2 innings of four-hit, two-run ball, striking out four without issuing a walk. RHP Cade Smith lasted just 3.0 innings in his third start since being reinstated off the injured list, allowing one run on five hits for Hudson Valley.

RHP Ocean Gabonia (5-2) earned his fifth win for the Renegades, twirling 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, recording three of four outs via strikeouts. RHP Tony Rossi stranded the tying runs on base in the ninth to earn his sixth save with Hudson Valley.

LHP Gregori Louis (0-1) suffered the defeat in his first appearance with the Cyclones since September 8, 2024. The 22-year-old was taxed for two runs on three hits in 0.1 innings, walking one without recording a strikeout.

Brooklyn will try and snap their season-high-tying four-game losing streak in game two of the series on Wednesday evening. RHP Will Watson (1-3, 1.99), the New York Mets' No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Renegades have not announced their probable starter yet. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.