Watson Works Wonders; Sparks Brooklyn's 12th Shutout of Season in 3-0 Win

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 4.0 innings of scoreless ball from RHP Will Watson, the Cyclones notched their 12th shutout of the season in a 3-0 takedown of Hub City on Tuesday night. RHP Austin Troesser (win), LHP Gregori Louis (hold) and RHP Hunter Hodges (save) took the baton the rest of the way, combining on 5.0 scoreless relief frames.

Watson lowered his High-A ERA on the year to a minuscule 2.01. It's the third time in the last five outings that the righty has tossed a scoreless outing. Watson struck out seven, walked two and allowed just three hits.

Louis and Hodges each made their 2025 Maimonides Park debuts, while Troesser took the ball on Coney Island for the first time since April 10th. Hodges surrendered the final six batters of the ballgame en route to the save, five of which he struck out. The only man he allowed to reach was the first batter he faced on a hit by pitch.

Offensively, both 2B Marco Vargas and 3B Colin Houck enjoyed multi-hit nights.

The 'Clones utilized plenty of small-ball to propel them to victory. After a double and a groundout in the 1st, CF Eli Serrano notched an RBI groundout to score Vargas and give Brooklyn the lead.

A couple of frames later, back-to-back singles started the home 4th. After a flyout advanced Serrano to third base, 1B Trace Willhoite launched a sac fly, doubling the 'Clones lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, LF Nick Roselli led off the frame with a double. After a groundout, Vargas logged his second hit of the day, advancing Roselli to third. From there, following a pitching change, SS Boston Baro skied Brooklyn's second sac fly of the night, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Spartanburgers bats went down quietly, as their final hit of the ballgame came in the 6th.

The 'Clones will aim to make it three straight overall wins and back-to-back victories to open up the series on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. LHP Franklin Gómez (0-1, 2.16 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He projects to be opposed by RHP Aidan Curry (2-1, 4.04 ERA)







