Tourists Ride Pitching and Power to Series-Opening Win over Dash

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Dash (42-65) fell in game one of the six-game series against the Asheville Tourists (45-62) 4-1. Strong pitching and timely hits prevailed for the Tourists, and the visitors never surrendered the lead to the Dash.

After a quiet first inning, Asheville's Tyler Whitaker opened the scoring in the top of the second, and drove a solo home run over the left-field wall to put the Tourists ahead 1-0.

An inning later, Max Holy led off with a walk, stole second, and came around to score on Yamal Encarnacion's RBI single to right, to double Asheville's lead to 2-0.

The Dash trimmed the deficit in the bottom of the third.

Ryan Burrowes started the frame with a double to left, moved to third on a Samuel Zavala groundout, and scored on Jeral Perez's sacrifice fly to center, and made it 2-1.

Although the Dash cut the lead early, that would be the only run Winston-Salem managed to push across all night.

In the sixth, Asheville extended its lead to 3-1. Walker Janek singled to right and moved to second on Alejandro Nunez's base hit. A double steal set the stage for Whitaker, who reached on a fielder's choice to bring Janek home.

The Tourists tacked on one more in the eighth when Whitaker tripled to center, scoring Jancel Villarroel from first base to make it 4-1.

Tourists starter Dylan Howard (1-0) earned the win in his High-A debut. He allowed just one run on two hits over five innings. Jean Pinto worked the final four frames for his first save on the year. In the end, Pinto gave up only two hits while striking out three.

For the Dash, starter Lucas Gordon (1-8) took the loss despite allowing just two runs over four innings. Jack Young and Jake Bockenstedt combined for four innings of relief. While both surrendered a run, Morris Austin pitched a clean ninth to keep the score at 4-1.

The Dash offense managed just four hits in the game and struggled to piece together rallies. Alec Makarewicz tripled in the sixth, and Burrowes doubled in the third, but otherwise, the Dash offense was held at bay.

The series continues Wednesday night at Truist Stadium as the Dash look to even the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.