Howard Shines in Tourists Debut

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Beginning a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Asheville Tourists went back to the hotel with a 4-1 victory at Truist Stadium.

The Tourists (45-62) hopped on the board first in the second inning with an RBI hit from Yamal Encarnacion. In the third, Tyler Whitaker blasted a solo homer to make it 2-0.

Provided with a lead, Dylan Howard (W, 1-0) was spectacular in his Asheville debut. The right-hander went five innings of one-run baseball, striking out six.

Adding more runs to the scoreboard, Whitaker brought home one on a fielder's choice RBI in the sixth, before lacing an RBI triple to center in the eighth.

Following up on Howard's night, Jean Pinto came out of the pen and shut down the Dash (42-65) lineup. He went the remainder of the game, giving up just two hits with four whiffs.

