Rain Postpones Opener, Hot Rods Set for Doubleheader Thursday
August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Rome, Georgia - The regularly scheduled game for Tuesday, August 12, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Rome Emperors has been postponed due to rain at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.
The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 14. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning matchups starting at 4:00 PM CT. There will be approximately 30 minutes in between the conclusion of the first game and start of the second game.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
