Aberdeen Takes Opener against Renegades

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series opener 5-2 to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Brandon Decker was outstanding in his second High-A start, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. The right-hander struck out a career-high seven batters, retiring the final 13 batters he faced and throwing a career-high 94 pitches.

Hudson Valley took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Engelth Urena walked to begin the frame and reached second on a fielder's choice. Josh Moylan knocked in Urena with an RBI single, his 44th RBI of the season, the third-most on the team.

Aberdeen tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh when Tyrone Yulie walked four batters, with the last one forcing home Ethan Anderson from third base.

In the eighth, the IronBirds brought across two runs to take a 3-1 lead. Nate George singled and reached second on a throwing error by Tony Rossi. He came home on an RBI single by Hudson Haskin. After a walk to Anderson, Griff O'Ferrall drove in Haskin with an RBI single.

The Renegades made it 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Dillon Lewis walked and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Urena. Hudson Valley threatened to tie by loading the bases in the inning, but could not bring in the tying run.

Aberdeen added two runs in the ninth, extending their lead to 5-2. After walks to Ryan Stafford and George, a pinch-hit RBI single by Yasmil Bucce brought in Stafford. George scored on an RBI single by Anderson.

Jacob Cravey earned the save with a scoreless ninth to finish off a 5-2 IronBirds win.

Renegades Record:

65-41







