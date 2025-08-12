Greensboro Falls to Greenville 4-1 in Home Series Opener

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers catcher Derek Berg at bat

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers catcher Derek Berg at bat(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 4-1, in the opening game of their home series on Tuesday, August 12. With the win, the Drive improved to 23-20 in the second half of the season, while the Grasshoppers dropped to 31-12. Greenville outhit Greensboro 7-4 in the contest.

Catcher Derek Berg led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Konnor Griffin, Titus Dumitru, and Ivan Brethowr.

Greenville's offense was paced by infielder Franklin Aris, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. The Drive also received hits from Henry Godbout, Johanfran Garcia, Albert Feliz, Freili Encarnacion, and Will Turner.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo started on the mound for Greensboro, recording four strikeouts while allowing four hits, three earned runs, and one walk over 3.1 innings. Stumbo was charged with the loss and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Left-hander Shane Drohan got the start for Greenville, striking out five and allowing two hits, one earned run, and three walks over two innings. Austin Ehrlicher earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Drive tomorrow, Wednesday August 13, at 12:00 PM for WhiteClaw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.